DUSIB okays construction of 5,012 EWS housing units

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) will soon be building 5,012 houses for the EWS category in the Capital. The decision was taken on Tuesday during the 19th meeting of the Board presided over by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The houses to be build at three different locations will come up at a cost of Rs 654.33 crore.

The Board approved the construction of these houses to be built at north Delhi's Bhalaswa (Jahangirpuri), Dev Nagar (Karol Bagh) in central Delhi and at Kasturba Niketan (Lajpat Nagar) in south Delhi.

Of the 5012 houses, 3,780 of them will be constructed at Pocket-F, Bhalaswa at the cost of Rs 493.40 crore, 784 houses at Dev Nagar amounting to Rs 102.28 crore and 448 at Kasturba Niketan amounting to Rs.58.65 crore.

"All these housing complexes for in-situ rehabilitation of urban slums will be 14 storied each. The Board will request the Delhi government to allocate Rs 500 crore as seed money for taking up the proposed projects," said a senior official.

The Budget of DUSIB for the financial year 2017-18 was presented at Rs 381.47 cores and approved for Rs. 165.72 crore for non plan and Rs 215.75 crore for the plan side.

"The Board will undertake the execution of plan works to the tune of Rs. 215.75 crores which will include construction of Jan Suvidha Complexes, environmental up-gradation in urban slums and construction of night shelters," the official said.

Also, the Board approved the setting up of Early Childhood Care & Education Centre by allotting 10 Basti Vikas Kendras to Ambedkar University, Delhi in association with Directorate of Higher Education, Delhi government.

Besides, it also ratified the decision of granting NOC and user permission for setting up of 50 Mohalla Clinics on DUSIB land in different JJR colonies.