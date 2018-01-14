Duo who cheated 350 people of over Rs 50L, nabbed

An electronics and communication graduate from Delhi University, who had worked at TATA Power Ltd and Max Insurance Company, was arrested along with his aide for allegedly duping more than 350 people to a tune of Rs 50 lakhs on the pretext of getting them loans.

The duo was identified as 25-year-old Sandeep, who has a diploma in Electronics and Communication from Delhi University, and 22-year-old Ayush Dixit. According to the police, their forgery came to light on Nov 23 last year when a woman complained that she had received a call on her mobile phone from a person who introduced himself as Aakash Jain and offered a loan on easy terms and conditions.

"She said, after that two men, namely Aakash Jain and Gaurav Kapoor, visited her house and induced the complainant to agree to the same. The accused persons further induced the complainant to provide them various documents and Rs 20,000 as the loan processing fee. The complainant agreed and provided them the documents and amount in cash. After some days she again received a phone call from the accused who told her that loan has been sanctioned and it will get credited to her account if she makes a payment of Rs 55,000 more, which she did," said DCP West Vijay Kumar.

However, the woman soon found both the contact numbers switched off after this and finding it suspicious, she approached the police. During investigations, the police team made consistent efforts, and both the accused were arrested based on a secret input. Several registers of accounts, electronic storage devices, receipt books and others items were recovered from their possession, Kumar said.

During interrogation, they admitted to have cheated about 350 persons from the different parts of Delhi over Rs 50 lakhs approximately. They also provided forged sanction letters of loans to people.

Police also said that the duo operated from a three BHK flat in Rohini.

