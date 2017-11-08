Duo stab man to death over alleged eve-teasing

A 21-year-old man who allegedly eve-teased a woman was stabbed to death by two men in south east Delhi's Jaitpur area, including the woman's brother, on Monday night. Both the accused were arrested on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, around 9pm, the victim Mohammad Asif Malik, who worked at a private company in Nehru Place, was eating at a roadside food stall with Sunny, Changa and a few others when a quarrel broke out between the two sides and Sunny allegedly stabbed Asif at least four times.

The victim fell on the spot and his friends Shibu and Jabaz took him home. His father Jalaluddin then rushed him to AIIMS Hospital where he was declared brought dead, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Romil Baaniya.

Stating the motive behind the stabbing, Baaniya said that an argument broke out between Asif and Sunny after the victim allegedly passed lewd comments against the accused's sister. "The comment did not go down well with Sunny and in a fit of rage, he stabbed Asif and fled with his associates," he claimed.

However, police said that the victim's family alleged that Asif was murdered because he raised his voice against Sunny's illegal liquor business in Madanpur Khadar JJ Colony. The family also alleged that Asif was attacked by the accused on Sunday as well and the matter was reported to police but they didn't take any action.