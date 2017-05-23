DU starts online registration, 66-yr-old among aspirants

Earlier in the day, the varsity also kicked off a 10-day counselling session, or 'open session', in the north campus, where nearly 500 students came with a bagful of queries

Within hours of opening of the online registration for undergraduate courses on Monday, the Delhi University (DU) received about 6,300 applications. BCom and BA (H) English remained the most sought-after courses. The online registration for 60 courses in 63 colleges began at 6.00 pm.

"Within one-and-a-half hour of commencement of the registration process, nearly 6,300 applicants were registered. The two most sought-after courses are BCom and BA (H) English," Officer on Special Duty, Admissions, Ashutosh Bharadwaj, said.

Earlier in the day, the varsity also kicked off a 10-day counselling session, or 'open session', in the north campus, where nearly 500 students came with a bagful of queries. Among the most enthusiastic of these aspirants was Nagesh Chaddha, 66.

The former Public Relations Officer (PRO), who attracted quite a bit of attention, said: "I am here to ask for officials' suggestion regarding which course will suit my personality now." Last year, he finished a diploma course in Urdu language with distinction from the varsity.

Mistaken as the grandfather of an aspirant or a varsity official by most participants at the session, Chaddha envisaged to set up an example for the youngsters. "For me, age is no bar. Anything can be done anytime, if you are determined to do it. I waited for 40 years to live my dream of learning Urdu," he said, proudly showing his Urdu diploma certificate.

On being queried about his interest in the Urdu language, the former PRO to Secretary, Government of India, said: "My father left behind some diaries written in Urdu. I always wanted to read them. So, I decided to learn the language."

After meeting the officials, Chaddha decided to apply for courses such as astronomy and photography. "I have been told to go for something with more practical work rather than theory. I think I will consider photography or music now," he said, while leaving the campus.

Commenting on Chaddha's candidature, Gurpreet Singh Tuteja, Deputy Dean, Student Welfare, said: "We get such candidates in every session. The varsity really appreciates their enthusiasm. Last year, an 80-year-old man had come from Punjab to seek admission in a recreational course at the varsity."

The counseling session will continue at the university's conference center till May 31, from 10am to 1pm. The online registration for undergraduate courses will be open till June 12. The first cut-off will be released on June 20.

GLITCHES MAR DAY 1

While the DU officials claimed that their software and hardware have been upgraded, the varsity website crashed on the very first day. It took an exceptionally long time to open the page or upload any documents. "We couldn't open the website even once. I will try on Tuesday now," aspirant Ryan Sharma said. "Even after getting access to the website, I could not upload the documents," another student, Shikha Singh, said.