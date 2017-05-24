DU campus clash upsets parents

The second day of Delhi University's (DU) counselling, or 'open' session, was marred by a clash between members of Left-backed All India Students'Association (AISA) and the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), leaving aspirants and their parents flustered.

The ABVP members had gathered on the spot to protest against the varsity's decision to conduct online entrance tests for post graduation courses.

According to the AISA members, the ABVP triggered the clash. "I and my two friends were peacefully distributing pamphlets about the varsity's admission process. Suddenly, some ABVP members surrounded us. My friends managed to escape from the spot but they caught hold of me, manhandled me, and even threatened to kill us," Sujit Chandra Banshi said.

Denying all allegations, however, Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) President and ABVP member Amit Tanwar claimed Sujit and others were teasing a girl on the campus, following which they intervened. "Three AISA members were teasing a girl. We managed to catch one but the other two escaped," he said. The ugly spat left the parents of aspirants, who had come to attend the ongoing 10-day open session, quite anxious. "I had heard a lot about violence on college campuses and now I have witnessed it. Even if she gets into the varsity, I will never allow my daughter to join student politics," said Supriya Sharma, who had come all the way from Rajasthan with her 18-year-old daughter.

"Earlier in February, violent clashes had broken out in Ramjas College. Even though it is the best Central university in the country, I was a little sceptical about sending my son to DU. After witnessing this clash today, I am sure such incidents take place frequently here," Rajendra Kumar, another parent, said.

Later in the day, both groups filed cross complaints at the Maurice Nagar police station. No FIR, however, has been registered till now.

Over 40k register within a day

Within a day of kicking off the online registration for undergraduate courses, DU has received a whopping 40,143 applications. "Of the total 40,143, as many as 28,864 applicants have already completed the Personal Details section. The five most sought-after courses are BA (H) English, BCom, BCom (H), BA (H) Economics, BA Programme," Officer on Special Duty, Admissions, Ashutosh Bharadwaj, said.

Of the total applicants, 16,137 are male, 12,720 are female, and seven are others. Online registration for 60 courses in 63 colleges will continue till June 12. The varsity is also conducting a 10-day counselling or "open session", where officials will take up queries of aspirants and their parents till May 31, from 10am to 1pm. The first cut-off list will be released on June 20.