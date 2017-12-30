Drug peddling in Delhi University: 2 students of Hindu college, one each of Amity University, JNU arrested

Narcotics Control Bureau's Delhi Unit has arrested four students in connection with drug peddling in Delhi University. Hindu College student Gaurav is allegedly the main kingpin of the drug peddling racket.

Another Hindu College students has also been arrested in the case. One student of JNU and one student of Amity University have also been arrested. NCB has seized 1.140 kg of Cannabis and three LSD blot papers.

They used to get the drugs from Himachal Pradesh and sell it to Delhi University students, reports ANI.