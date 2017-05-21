Driver who tried to kill ex-employer held

Delhi Police arrested a 27-year-old man on Friday, for allegedly attempting to kill his former employer by slitting her throat in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar. Police said that the accused, identified as Anil Panwar alias Kallu, had allegedly misbehaved with the victim's friend after which she had fired him from the job last year.

Kaveri Lal, a fashion designer, was left seriously injured after Panwar attacked her with a knife.

According to police, the accused had called her outside her house on the pretext of parking her car properly to make way for his new owner's car to be parked.

"The accused attacked Lal with a knife while she was moving her car. She sustained multiple injuries after which she was rushed to Max Hospital. While Lal raised an alarm, the accused fled leaving the knife on the spot," said a senior police officer.

The officer said police teams conducted raids at the accused's possible hideouts in NCR and UP.

"The teams interrogated all his friends and relatives to attain clues about his probable hideouts. Also, we were keeping a watch on his ATM and bank transactions. Later, on the basis of a tip-off, Panwar was arrested from a night shelter at Nizamuddin on Friday," said Ishwar Singh, DCP (South).

Panwar had previously worked as the victim's driver for over four months last year. A school dropout, he is married and has two daughters.