DPCC told to conduct checks on petrol pumps

Environment Minister Imran Hussain directed the environment department and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to conduct surprise inspections at various petrol pumps to ensure proper functioning, as well as efficacy of vapour recovery system as per the prescribed norms.

The DPCC had earlier directed the oil companies to ensure the installation of vapour recovery system at all the petrol pumps in Delhi. Vapour recovery systems prevent evaporation of petrol and diesel while tankers are filled at fuel stations.

The minister also reviewed the action taken so far by oil companies for installing vapour recovery systems at petrol pumps across the Capital.

The review meeting was attended by senior officers of the department, and oil companies operating in Delhi including Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. During the meeting, officials of Hindustan Petroleum informed that they had installed vapour recovery systems at 95 out of 97 petrol pumps.

Bharat Petroleum, meanwhile, has completed installation at 31 of its 42 petrol pumps while Indian Oil Corporation has done the needful at 60 out of a total of 190 locations.

The Minister directed that efforts should be made to install the system at all pumps in Delhi by September 30 by the companies.