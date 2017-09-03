Dog helps cops nab man who sodomised and killed child

Just when investigators were about to give up tracking the man who allegedly sodomised and murdered a six -year-old boy in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar last month, Viren came to their aid. The police dog led the probe teams to the place where the accused used to work, and helped them identify him.

Ram Niwas, 40, a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh (UP), was finally arrested by a team of Anti-Auto Theft Squad of northeast district from the Mandoli area on Friday.

According to the police, on August 12 around midnight, a tea stall owner reported that a day before, around 6.30 pm, his son aged 6 years left the tea shop for home but never reached. A case was then registered at the Harsh Vihar police station.

"Following a search operation, the boy's body was found. Nothing else, however, could be ascertained about the case. It is then that the tracking dog Viren was called on the spot. The canine led the police team towards a nearby under-construction building. Inquiries were made and it was revealed that the guard of the building was missing," DCP (northeast) Ajit Singla said.

"Later, during investigation, it was found that he was involved in a similar case in the Welcome area in 2009. Finally, on Friday, we nabbed him," Singla said.