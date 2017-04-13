DNA Micro Edit: If cops did their job, highway liquor ban not required

Execution of law by slapping drunk drivers with stringent fines and punishment would have acted as a huge deterrent had the police dealt the matter with an iron fist

If the tag of being the most unsafe city for women was not enough to sully its image, the capital is now grappling with another label: prude when it comes to liquor. Bestowed upon it because of laxity of local police in curbing incidents of drunk driving, the Supreme Court banning sale within 500 m of national and state highways, will further absolve the law enforcing agency from any responsibility.

The police have notoriously failed to arrest cases of drunk driving, regularly passing the buck to either lack of staff or poor infrastructure. Execution of law by slapping drunk drivers with stringent fines and punishment would have acted as a huge deterrent had the police dealt the matter with an iron fist.

Instead, it waited like a sitting duck till the apex court intervened, and shifted the onus more on places selling alcohol. The verdict in all earnestness is in the right spirit (no pun) but at the same time, it may turn away foreign travelers who descend in the capital every day to soak in the eclectic mix of historical monuments and a throbbing nightlife.

The police are all set to go scot free again, leaving hotels, bars, lounges, and the tourism industry to pay the price. The police have to be accountable for the alarming statistics and ensure safer roads instead of assuming that it is none of their business. Safety of the citizens and protection of life is very much their duty too.