DNA Micro Edit: BJP sings Modi song to win the civic polls

However, contrary to the BJP’s conviction that the Rajouri win will translate into victory at the municipal-level polls might not be so

After ruling the three municipal corporations in Delhi—South, North and East— for a decade, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wave. It is rare, that a Prime Minister's work is projected for the local body elections, and that too when the party has been in power for the last 10 years. Surely the ruling party should cash in on their most popular face but the people of Delhi need to know, about party's achievements in the last decade.

The same reflects in its campaign too. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari in his roadshow and rallies organised tells voters, "Hum UP mein sabse bada chunav jeet kar aye hai. Jo Modi Ji kar sakte hai, woh koi nai kar sakta...(We have won the biggest election in UP. What Modi can do, nobody can)."

Perhaps the heavy anti-incumbency among people on issues such as sanitation, collection of garbage and massive outbreak of vector-borne diseases such as dengue and chikunguniya, had reached a level where the party felt it had to come up with a different strategy for the polls.

The party's decision to not give tickets to any of the sitting councillors and rather field all new faces was itself an admission of the fact that they failed to deliver on the burning civic issues.

The cavalcade that follows the campaigning senior leaders has motorcycle-borne men wearing Modi masks. None of the former corporators, who were popular faces are seen campaigning.