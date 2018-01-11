DNA EXCLUSIVE | Don't hold bodies over pending bills: Delhi government

A nine-member committee formed by the Delhi government to frame guidelines on the functioning of private hospitals has restricted them from refusing to hand over bodies over pending bills. Its report has been submitted to the Health Secretary.

"There are many instances in which attendants alleged that hospital authorities did not hand over bodies as bills were pending. No one can take this advantage. It has been decided that no hospital will refuse in such cases," said a senior Delhi government official.

The committee had members from Indian Medical Association (IMA), Delhi Medical Council (DMC), Delhi Medical Association (DMA) and other stakeholders.

The Delhi government had on December 13 formed the committee to monitor the functioning of private hospitals in the capital. The move came after a family alleged medical negligence against Max hospital in Shalimar Bagh for wrongly declaring a baby dead.

The decision to form the committee was taken following a series of meetings by the Health Minister with various professional and regulatory organisations representing doctors working in medical institutions across the national capital.

Referring to a case in which a family was billed over Rs 16 lakh for the treatment of a girl who later died due to alleged medical negligence at Fortis Hospital in Gururgram, the committee has pitched for capping profit margins on drugs and consumables sold at private hospitals.

According to officials, the health department had received various complaints of private hospitals forcing patients to buy medicines on inflated rates and from medical shops from hospitals.

"The difference in the rate at which the hospital is purchasing from the supplier and the rate at which the drug is sold to patients is huge. This is one of the key reasons for inflated bills. We have recommended a cap on profit margins," said one of the members of the committee.

Also, the committee has taken up the matter in which labs functioning inside private hospitals follow a different rate chart, while NABL-accredited labs follow something else. "We have asked private hospitals to follow a reasonable margin and keep test rates nominal," added the official.

The complete guidelines are set to be announced by the Delhi Health Minister in a day or two. The guidelines will also regulate visits of consultants in hospitals. "The hospital should take consent of the patient or attendants before involving a consultant in treatment. It should be clearly informed to patients how much the consultant will charge per visit," said the member.