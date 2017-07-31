DNA EXCLUSIVE: 4-yr-old rape survivor's tests delayed for hours

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to an AAP government-run hospital after a four-year-old rape survivor's medical examination was allegedly delayed for several hours as doctors present were clueless about procedures to be followed in such cases.

The 100-bed Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital in southwest Delhi has also set up an inquiry committee to probe the alleged negligence and sought a report by Monday.

Since the hospital did not have a gynaecologist to attend to the minor, she, after a partial examination, had to be referred to the government's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for a complete check-up.

Sources at Rao Tularam Hospital said the doctors who were available when the child was brought were not aware about the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to deal with rape survivors.

"The girl and her family had to wait for several hours to get a medical examination done. The doctors on duty were clueless about the procedures and only partially examined her," said a senior doctor from the hospital, requesting anonymity.

The minor was allegedly raped by driver Pawan Kumar, 30, at 1 pm on Tuesday while he was dropping her home from her school. She was taken to the hospital after her condition deteriorated in the evening. The parents also registered a complaint with the police. The mother said the police nabbed the accused when he came to pick her daughter for school the next day.

"The van has also been seized. A case has been registered under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO)," said a police officer.

According to guidelines under the POCSO Act, a child survivor should be brought to a hospital for emergency medical care as soon as the police receives a report of the offence. A registered medical practitioner is required to examine her without delay and prepare a report.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said, "The hospital did not attend to the survivor properly. We have asked the hospital to submit a reply."

the hospital's medical superintendent, Dr Sangeeta Basu, said that a junior female doctor was present at the time of the examination. "The counsellor was not satisfied with the hospital's way of dealing with the case. We have no specialist services at night, so we had decided to conduct the remaining tests next morning".

According to the police, the crime took place at 1 PM in an area under Haridas Nagar police station in outer Delhi. The girl was raped on a stretch of one km between her school to home.

HOSP GETS NOTICE