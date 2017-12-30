DMRC launches 'Museum for Children' programme

With an objective to groom children into"responsible" Metro commuters, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) launched the 'Museum For Children' initiative under which a number of activities oriented towards this goal will be organised.

The rail corporation will organise visits to the Metro and workshops as part of the programme that also marks its ninth anniversary. On the occasion, a 'Museum For Children' booklet featuring all the activities by the Delhi Metro was also unveiled and an exhibition on the same theme was inaugurated on Friday.

To commemorate the occasion, children and youth from'Action For Autism' participated in the programme, that entailed a Metro ride followed by a tour of the Metro Museum for them. They also participated in a short cultural programme in which the famous puppet show on Metro travelling etiquette was performed.

A special book titled'Challenging the Limits'which encapsulates the engineering challenges of the recently inaugurated Magenta corridor was also unveiled on the occasion. A replica of the front side of the new age trains of the Delhi Metro, which have recently been launched on the Magenta Line, was unveiled as well. The new exhibit sized 9 ft by 6.5 ft is made of MS sheet and is expected to be a major attraction for the visitors.

CHILDREN’S DAY OUT

