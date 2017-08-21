DMRC commissions construction waste recycling unit in Rohini

In another of its initiative towards environmental conservation, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has commissioned a new facility in Rohini to recycle Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste. Other agencies may also use the plant to recycle their construction waste.

The DMRC has roped in a private, specialised firm to manage the plant, which was recently inaugurated by the corporation's Managing Director, Dr Mangu Singh, at Ranikheda in Rohini. The facility has crushing, screening, and separation facilities, which would maximise waste management and ensure zero or minimum land filling. The plant has a total capacity of processing 150 tonnes of waste every day.

The construction waste generated by DMRC is generally dumped at pre-designated sites, identified and approved by the government. The new facility will now utilise this waste.

The C&D waste transported from DMRC locations will be recycled into green products, such as aggregates, manufactured sand, concrete bricks, tiles, paver blocks, kerb stones, and so on. Use of recycled aggregate will reduce the consumption of fresh stones and sand, conserving natural resources and helping in reducing sand mining.

The wet technology at the plant will help minimise process residue as well as dust and noise pollution. The C&D waste will be processed to recover and recycle about 95 per cent of the incoming waste. The project will also help in saving scarce urban land. Other agencies involved in construction will also be able to get their waste recycled here.

The entire system would be in conformity with the C&D waste rules and other applicable rules and guidelines. The crushing would be done in such a manner that noise and dust pollution is controlled as per environmental norms. The waste that can be recycled includes cement-concrete pile heads, re-bars, concrete blocks, broken bricks, cement plaster, rubble, broken stones, soil, sand, gravel, demolished building material such as railing, frames, roofing, broken glass, etc.