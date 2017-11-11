Differently-abled artistes from 16 nations participate in ICCR fest

The event will also act as a forum for International Cooperation to advance the rights of women, the rights of children and of persons with disabilities.

The Association for Learning Performing Arts and Normative Action (ALPANA) has come forward with another edition of Sambhav, an annual event by the NGO which provides an international platform for people with disabilities.

Participating in the three-day event at the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) are artists from 16 countries including Australia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan among others. They will connect with each other through a series of sessions including seminars and workshops, art and craft exhibition, inclusive yoga workshop and performing arts such as dance, music and mime.

“Sambhav means possible and that’s what we believe. We have been training people, belonging to an age group as wide as 5-50 years, with mental or physical disabilities for the past 13-14 years and they can perform as well as anyone else,” said Alpana Nayak, founder, ALPANA.

The event will also act as a forum for International Cooperation to advance the rights of women, the rights of children and of persons with disabilities. An MoU will be signed between organisations across countries.

The three-day event was inaugurated on Friday by Riva Ganguli Das, Director General of ICCR, and Aindri Anurag, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.