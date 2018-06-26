Delhi University admission: Moderate crowd at top colleges with most seat already filled

The Delhi University (DU) witnessed average crowds on the first day of admission under the second cut-off list was announced on Sunday evening. While most of the popular colleges remained less crowded throughout the day, those which could not attract the applicants under the first list witnessed a decent footfall after a drop in the cut-off for various courses.

For instance, the Hindu College was calm and very few applicants were seen at its help desk. The college has already closed admission in all science courses for general category students except BSc (Hons) Botany. Besides, it will not accept admissions for BA (Hons) Political Science, Sanskrit and BA (Prog) at the college under the second cut-off list. "The college has recorded some withdrawals today. That is perhaps because of the marginal drop in the cut-off at SRCC," said an official at the college's admission management team.

Similarly, a very less crowd was seen at the Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) on Monday as the college has made a very slight drop in the cutoff - 97.375 per cent from 97.75 per cent for BCom (Hons) and 98.25 per cent from 98.5 per cent for BA (Hons) Economics - under the second list. There, however, were some intakes of students who withdrew their admissions from other colleges.

Meanwhile, at Daulat Ram College, which has dropped the cut-off to 91.66 per cent from 95 per cent under the second list, there was a considerable footfall. Also, at SGTB Khalsa College, which did not get even a single admission in several courses under the first list, recorded some admissions on Monday. "We have received some admissions in Political Science (Hons) and BSc Computer Science today. Still, the admission tally is not up to the mark. The cut-off is likely to sink further in the third list," said a senior official at the college.

The Delhi University has already filled 25 per cent of the available 56,000 seats. Admissions in many popular courses are closed in most sought-after colleges and marginal dip recorded in the cut-off for other courses. The admissions according to the second cut-off will be done till Wednesday and the third cut-off is scheduled to be released on Friday evening.

