Delhi to start bid to go solar with govt offices

With an aim to spread awareness about the use of green energy, the Delhi government's Power Department has planned a massive outreach programme for various resident welfare associations (RWAs) across the national Capital. Last week, the department had opened the registration process for installation of rooftop solar power plants in the city, as it aims to tap one Giga Watt of green energy by 2020.

Under the scheme, 30 per cent financial assistance for the solar photo-voltaic plant will be given by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). A generation-based incentive (GBI) of Rs two per unit will also be there for the residential category, a senior Delhi government official said.

"It is extremely important to have net metering in all areas. We are starting from Delhi government offices and then will move on to other commercial establishments. Eventually, everyone should have a net metering system," the official added.

Net metering is a billing mechanism that credits solar energy system owners for the electricity they add to the grid. As of now, there are 53 net metering systems in Delhi. According to an official: "The maintenance of panels will be an issue. Discoms will have to play a major role in pushing the model forward."

The Indraprastha Power Generation Company Limited (IPGCL) has empanelled vendors for solar photo-voltaic installations. The BSES, at present, has around 400 net metering connections in various parts of the Capital, with a sanctioned load of over 15 MW.

"We are aggressive in regard to the installation of solar power panels in residential as well as commercial establishments," a BSES official said.

Earlier this month, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal had directed the Power Department to prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) and a roadmap to promote installation of solar power panels in the city.

NET METERING