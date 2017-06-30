Delhi students get 85% reservation in DU

Delhi Assembly passed the resolution: facility to be available in all 28 colleges run by AAP govt

The Delhi Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution to reserve 85 percent seats for Delhi students in all 28 colleges funded by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. The decision will now be raised with the Centre, Lieutenant Governor and the varsity administration.

The move, if approved, will benefit a large number of students residing in the national capital. There are 56,000 seats for under-graduate students this year. As per estimates, more than two lakh students pass out from schools in Delhi every year.

"Many of these students are struggling to get admission in higher education institutions. These 28 colleges are funded partially or fully by the Delhi government. The money of tax payers from Delhi is being used to fund these colleges. And it is our responsibility to safeguard the interest of Delhi students," Sisodia said.

This is among one of the poll promises made by the Aam Aadmi Party at the time of elections. In 2014, the varsity had rejected the state government's proposal for reserving 85 per cent seats in the state government-funded colleges for Delhi students.

However, Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, also clarified that through this demand, the Delhi government does not want to promote regionalism.

"People from across the country come to Delhi in search of employment and they start residing here. We want to ensure that their children get admission in DU colleges and not politicise this issue. But all MLAs will meet the Union HRD minister, Lt Governor and the DU Vice-Chancellor to raise this demand,' the deputy chief minister said.

This is not the first time that any political party has raised this issue to reserve seats for Delhi students. While the BJP has been demanding reservation for a long time, the Congress, had also asked for 85 percent reservation in 12 colleges fully funded by it and 50 percent seats in 16 colleges that are receiving 5 percent funding from the state government.

Another resolution

The House also adopted another resolution demanding an amendment in the Delhi University Act (1922), according to which no other university in Delhi is legally authorised to give affiliation

to any college.