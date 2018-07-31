Delhi stares at worst floods since 1978 as Yamuna continues to flow above danger mark

With Yamuna breaching the 206-metre danger mark, Delhi is bracing for the worst flood it has seen since 1978.

The last time Yamuna breached this danger mark was in the year 2013 when the water level touched 207.3 metres.

Meanwhile, discharge from Haryana’s Hathani Kund Barrage between 6 am to 9 pm was 5,13,554 cusecs, with water level expected to rise further.

Release of a similar quantity of water from the barrage in 1978 had led to massive flooding in Delhi when the level of the Yamuna had touched 207.49 metres.

It takes two days for water to reach Delhi from the barrage that is located 200 km away.

Around 10,000 people have been evacuated due to rising water levels and shifted to tents set up at safer places, a government official said.

A total of 1,149 tents have been set up to accommodate the evacuated people. So far, 8,635 people are living in these tents. Food and medical help is also being extended to them, he said.

After the chief minister's order, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot visited the affected areas and directed officials to ensure all proper arrangements were made.

The worst–affected areas include Old Railway Bridge, Akshardham, Geeta Colony, Okhla, Garhi Mandu, Madanpur Khadar, and Usmanpur, among others.

Traffic movement on Old Yamuna Bridge in Delhi was closed Sunday after the water level in the river rose due to rains. Commuters faced traffic woes with the Delhi police diverting the vehicular movement to Geeta Colony flyover and ITO flyover. Passengers are advised to plan their journey keeping in mind the extra time they would require to reach their destination, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Alok Kumar said.

Old Yamuna Bridge, colloquially known as 'Lohe Ka Pul', is a road-cum-rail bridge on the Delhi-Howrah line that was built over 150 years ago. It serves as a major connectivity link between Delhi and the neighbouring states. Commuters faced long delays as they were stuck in jams on Geeta Colony flyover this morning.

(With inputs from agencies)