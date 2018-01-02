Delhi Shocker: Dead body found hanging in JNU campus

The decomposed body of a man was found hanging from a tree on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in South Delhi, on Tuesday.

The police identified the deceased as one Rampravesh Singh.

"The man was identified as Rampravesh Singh of Najafgarh from government-issued identity documents found on the body," Milind Mahadeo Dumbere, the deputy commissioner of police (southwest), was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. The man was around 40 years old, he said, adding that further investigations are underway.

