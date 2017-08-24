Delhi sees 336 new cases of swine flu this week

Delhi has recorded 1,719 cases of swine flu till August 20 this year. But in the last one week alone, the Capital witnessed 336 fresh cases in with city hospitals swamped with a large number of patients down with the H1N1 virus.

"We have been receiving at least four to five patients a day since the last few weeks. This makes a total of 30-35 patients a week. We have seen a total 137 patients between August 1 and 16," says Dr. Atul Gogia, Senior Consultant, Sir Gangaram Hospital.

"We have enough beds and medicines for this and not everyone needs admission. But 10 percent out of these are admitted in ICUs every week, which is alarming," he added.

In this week, there have been another 336 fresh cases in the city and 76 on the outskirts of the Capital, making it a total of 412 cases in the Delhi/NCR region. A total of five deaths have been reported in the city this year.

The situation is heading towards the same status as in 2015 which saw 42,592 cases in the country and 2,990 deaths; 2016 was a relatively calmer year when the country saw only 1,786 cases in the year and 265 deaths. However, the country has already recorded 1,094 deaths and 22,186 cases till August 20, pointing towards a 2015 repeat.

Figures broken up district wise, show the south district has reported the highest number of cases. "Nearly five to six cases of swine flu have been reported in our area. The Residents Welfare Association (RWA) along with MCD are taking various steps to ensure that the numbers do not increase. We are conducting various talks by the doctors in our community centre on a daily basis to raise awareness. We are also co-ordinating with the health department to ensure awareness," said JR Gupta, a residence of Safdarjung Enclave.

Since the start of this year, South district has seen 267 cases, while cases from other ten districts remain under 150. Some allege that this could be the reason that the affluent families living in the areas travel more often than others, thus chances of bringing the disease.

"We are running various awareness programme in the locality. To create more awareness we have distributed handbills mentioning how to take prevention from swine flu," said Sandeep Bali, a resident of Mehrauli.