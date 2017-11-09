Delhi pollution: Arvind Kejriwal says if put aside politics, solution can be found; decision on Odd-Even by tomorrow

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday blamed stubble burning for smog in the national capital and said that a solution can be found if everyone comes together.

Air quality in Delhi-NCR has been at the season's worst for the last couple of days as a combined effect of smoke from stubble burning and moisture turned the region into a 'gas chamber' leaving people gasping.

"Until state governments don't find economically viable solutions to crop burning it will not stop. If everyone...central government, UP, Punjab and Haryana government come together and put aside politics a solution can be found," Kejriwal said.

"For a month (from mid-October to mid-November) the whole northern India becomes a gas chamber, not just Delhi. The high increase in PM levels in Delhi is not just due to local reasons. People and government of Delhi are ready to take all steps but these steps will not be enough until a solution to crop burning is found," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi Chief Minister also said that a decision on Odd-Even formula will be taken by today or tomorrow, if a need arises."

On Wednesday Kejriwal had sought a meeting with his counterparts in Punjab and Haryana to discuss ways to tackle the alarming air pollution levels in Delhi.

Kejriwal said the governments in the neighboring states had failed to provide farmers with viable alternatives to stubble burning, a process that leads to air pollution in Delhi.

However, replying to Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that he shares the concern over stubble burning and pollution but it is not a matter for inter-state discussion.

The Delhi government has already announced that all schools in the national capital will remain closed till Sunday because of the toxic air.

It also issued a health advisory for high-risk people, including children, the elderly, pregnant women and those suffering from asthma and heart ailments, asking them to avoid, among other things, early morning and evening walks.

The Indian Medical Association said the capital was witnessing a "public health emergency" and appealed to the government to stop outdoor sports and other such activities in schools to protect the health of children.