Delhi Police trying to gather evidence on Daati Maharaj case

The Delhi Police on Monday told a city court that a thorough investigation in the allegation of rape against self-styled godman Daati Maharaj was under process and efforts were being made to get to a logical conclusion to its earliest since the incident is two years old. The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police submitted a three-page status report before the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Anurag Dass.

The young woman, who has filed the complaint against Daati Maharaj, had been his disciple for almost a decade till the day he had sexually abused her in his ashrams in Delhi and Rajasthan after which the victim went back to her home in Rajasthan.

The Delhi Police said that since the allegations are based on a two-year-old incident, it is being verified along with efforts being put in to collect and corroborate pieces of evidence to prove the allegations. A detailed investigation is being conducted to confirm the accuracy of the allegations as well as the alibi given by the accused persons.

The court has continuously been informed about the recovery of CCTV footages and the various statements recorded so far by the police as and when it has happened. The case has been transferred to a court of the chief metropolitan magistrate by the magistral court and the hearing of the matter is scheduled on Tuesday.

Daati Maharaj has denied all allegations of sexual abuse against him when interrogated on June 19 by the police after a complaint was lodged against him, three of his brothers and a woman at the Fatehpur Beri police station in South Delhi on June 7 and an FIR was registered on June 11.

After questioning the accused of raping a disciple in his ashrams in Delhi and Rajasthan, for over eight hours on June 22, he claims that he is being framed.

The police failed to gather more evidence since the accused absconded when a Delhi Police team along with the woman had later visited the self-styled godman's ashram at Pali in Rajasthan. An arrest of the accused was demanded by the Delhi Commision for Women. A lookout circular was issued by the Delhi Police against the self-styled godman to ensure that he would not leave the country.