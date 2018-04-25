Delhi Police summon suspended CBSE official

KS Rana, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) official, who was in-charge of the examination centre from where the Class XII Economics paper was leaked, was summoned on Tuesday by the Delhi Police to join the investigation. He was questioned for around three hours and let off.

The three arrested people - Rishabh, Rohit and Tauqeer - in connection with the paper leak had earlier denied their links with Rana during their questioning by the cops.

Rana, who is likely to be questioned again, denied his links with the three accused.

The arrested school teachers - Rishabh and Rohit - had sent the questions to Tauqeer, a tutor, at a private coaching centre, who was also later arrested by the police. Rana, the suspended CBSE official, was the one responsible for delivering the Economics paper to the Mother Khazani Convent School. The arrested school teachers also belonged to the same school. The investigating officials stated that despite Rishabh and Rohit denying any links with Rana, he would be asked to join the investigation since he was the one responsible for delivering the paper to the school. Rana was, on Sunday night, suspended by the CBSE.

The police had earlier questioned the principal of the Mother Khazani Convent School also as it was his responsibility to ensure that the teachers did not open the papers before time.

The paper was delivered before time and Rishabh and Rohit managed to share the questions with Tauqeer. The paper was then shared with the students on WhatsApp groups.

The Delhi Police have lodged two cases regarding the leak of the CBSE question papers. The first case is about the leak of Economics question paper that was lodged on March 27, while the other one pertaining to the leak of Mathematics paper was lodged on March 28, following a complaint by the CBSE's regional director.

