Delhi Police's 20 dogs guard the Red Fort

In the hustle bustle of 71st Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, three-year-old Maru lying on the grass stood up in attention as the national anthem was played. The labrador was among the 20 sniffer dogs that were deployed for security at the Red Fort.

He was on his toes at the instance his master stood up. "He has been on the duty for more than eight hours that is why he is tired. Also, it is too hot for her to open her eyes," said her trainer.

A senior police official said the Delhi Police has 60-70 dogs in service at present.

"About 40-43 are sniffer dogs and 15 of them are trackers. About 20 canines were deployed at the Red Fort today, while the rest were stationed at public places such as stations and markets," he said.

Besides the Delhi Police, paramilitary forces too had put their dogs into service.

Phantom, a 10-year-old dog attached to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), was among those guarding the venue.

An official said, "We either take in dogs when they are six-to-nine months old and then train them or we get them from the Army Veterinary Corps in Meerut, where dogs undergo a training for 15 months or so."

During the 2010 Commonwealth Games, 110 dogs were on duty, he said. Besides Labradors, the Delhi Police also has German Shepherds and other breeds.