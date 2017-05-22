Delhi Police finally crack notorious ‘Namaste Gang’, solve 51 robbery cases

With the arrest, as many as 51 cases of robberies across the Capital have been solved, the cops said

The police claimed to have busted the ‘Namaste Gang’ on Saturday, after arresting four robbers involved in more than 100 cases. With the arrest, as many as 51 cases of robberies across the Capital have been solved, the cops said.

The gang was named so because of its unique modus operandi. The members would ride on two-wheelers near cars and pretend to know the driver. They would then say ‘namaste’, luring the car driver to slow down. When the driver rolls down the window, another group would come from the other side and open the door. They would then rob the victim at gunpoint.

The kingpin, identified as Javed Malik alias JD, 29, was involved in over 51 robberies. He used to cheat people by selling dummy mobiles and Chinese-made cameras. Later, he formed the ‘Namaste gang’. He would also wear a wig to avoid identification.

Others were identified as Wasim Malik, 31, Iqrar Ahmed alias Bhura, 34, and Mohammad Shahid, 31.

“Police had laid a trap at near A Block bus Stand in Jagatpuri. Around 1.50 am, the suspects were spotted on two-wheelers. As police swung into action, the pillion riders of the two scooters opened fire. The police had a narrow but overpowered both the pillion riders.

TRICK IN THE BOOK