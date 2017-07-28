Delhi police consistently implicating our MLAs in false cases: AAP

The party alleged that the police was working at the behest of the Centre to implicate its MLAs

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday alleged that the Delhi police, at the behest of the Centre, was consistently implicating its MLAs in "false" cases. The latest charge was the molestation case against AAP's Deoli MLA Prakash Jarwal.

"In complete violation of procedure and norms, the Delhi police filed a case against Jarwal under Section 354. After the court quashed the complaint on Thursday, it has reinforced the fact that the Delhi Police is being misused by its political masters to sully the image of AAP," senior party leader Atishi Marlena said.

"And, this is not the first time this has happened to one of our MLAs; in fact this has happened several times in the past," she added.

On July 22, a case was registered against Jarwal for allegedly molesting a 53-year-old woman in southeast Delhi's Sangam Vihar. It was the second such case since June 2016 against the lawmaker.

"Now that the court has quashed the complaint against Jarwal, who will compensate for the psychological ordeal he and his family had to suffer? Is the regime of vendetta politics being played out against AAP and its MLAs ethical?" Marlena asked. "The party will not bend its knees before such an onslaught against its MLAs under any circumstances," she added.

The Delhi police arrested as many as 13 AAP legislators in the last two years on different charges, but all of them are out on bail due to lack of evidence against them.