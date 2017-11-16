Delhi smog: Ban on trucks, construction lifted as air quality improves

The Environment Pollution (Prevenention and Control) Authority on Thursday lifted the ban on construction activities and entry of trucks with immediate effect.

The parking fees which were hiked four times in a bid to encourage public transport earlier due to the 'dangerous' smog condition in the national capital also has been lifted.

In a letter, EPCA chairperson Dr. Bhure Lal directed Chief Secretary MM Kutty to roll back the measures with 'immediate effect', as the prevailing air quality has improved and is not under 'dangerous' level.

"Today an improvement was seen in the air quality and the region is now in the 'Very Poor' category in terms of the Air Quality Index (AQI). Given this improvement, EPCA is now directing that the two conditions imposed can be lifted with immediate effect," the letter read.

The letter, which was marked to chief secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, also said that the situation was being monitored.

The pollution board on Wednesday said it may withdraw all the steps taken under the 'severe plus' or emergency category of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) if pollution remains under control.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar held a meeting met in Chandigarh and said they woould resolve the issue and have put in "sustained efforts" to prevent the repeat of high-level smog situation next year.

