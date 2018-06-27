Delhi Metro’s phase III stretches to go driverless

The proposed Metro extension between Noida Electronic City - Sahibabad and Vaishali - Mohan Nagar stretches will chug driverless. This is part of the ambitious project of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) under which it aims to make both the corridors fully automatic.

The DMRC, in the detailed project report of Phase III submitted sometime back, has informed that the self-driven trains will be monitored by the automated control room. Supervision and projection system of the trains too will be computerised. The rail corporation is also hoping to install electronic ticketing system for this corridor.

The corridor between Vaishali and Mohan Nagar will run into 5.06 km, incurring a cost of Rs 2,117 crore.

This is an extension of the already existing Anand Vihar-Vaishali route. It will have five stations, including Vaishali, Prahladgarhi, Vasundhara Sector 14, Sahibabad and Mohan Nagar. On the other hand, the 5.11 km long corridor between Noida Electronic City and Sahibabad will have elevated stations with four stations in Ghaziabad — Vaibhav Khand, Indirapuram, Shakti Khand and Sector 5 of Vasundhara.

The DMRC will build this route at a cost of Rs 1,173 crore. Commuters from Ghaziabad city, Rajendra Nagar, Sahibabad, Vasundhara and Indirapuram en route to Noida will be the biggest beneficiaries of this new route.

Both the corridors will meet at Sahibabad as the main junction. The Sahibabad Metro station will not only serve as an interchange for those heading from Noida to Mohan Nagar but for those also going towards Rithala via Dilshad Garden using the Red Line.

AUTOMATIC

This is part of the ambitious project of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) under which it aims to make both the corridors fully automatic. Supervision and projection system of the trains will be computerised.