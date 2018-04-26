Delhi Metro's parking to get costlier from May 1

Delhities will now have to pay more for parking their vehicles at Metro stations as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has revised the charges from May 1 by 50 per cent. The move comes months after the corporation faced the heat from the Delhi government and citizens over increasing the Metro fare.

The DMRC said the parking charges have been increased after a gap of five years in view of higher charges levied by the Capital's civic agencies. According to a statement issued by the Delhi Metro, those parking cars at its premises will have to pay Rs 30 instead of the existing Rs 20 for up to six hours from the coming month.

Also, a person parking his car for beyond six hours and up to 12 hours will pay Rs 50 instead of Rs 30, and those parking beyond 12 hours will have to shell out Rs 60 instead of Rs 40. The night charges for parking cars i.e. between midnight and 5 am will be Rs 60, which is currently Rs 40.

The Metro has also hiked the monthly charges for car parking from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200. Users will have to pay double the charges if they park their cars at night. Parking bikes for up to six hours will cost Rs 15 instead of Rs 10, while the charges beyond six to 12 hours will be Rs 25 against the existing Rs 15.

In October last year, the corporation had hiked the Metro fare, leading to a rise of around Rs 10 for nearly every distance slab, which had come barely five months after an earlier hike of up to 100 per cent.

The Metro, however, lost over three lakh commuters a day after the steep fare hike came into effect on October 10, an RTI query had revealed.

The DMRC said those parking motor bikes for more than 12 hours will have to pay Rs 30 instead of Rs 20, while the night charges for parking between midnight to 5 am hours for the same have been increased from Rs 20 to Rs 30.

Even, parking cycles at the Delhi Metro's parking lots for up to six hours will cost Rs 5 instead of Rs 3. If it goes up to 12 hours, the parking rate will be Rs 5 against the existing Rs 4, the DMRC said.

If a person parks his cycle for more than 12 hours, he will have to pay Rs 10 instead of Rs 5.

VOICES OF THE CITIZENS

I skip taking the rickshaw and go through the trouble to take the car out from the garage and park it at the station. These high rates are not justified since the parking is crampedGaurav Batra, a resident

First they hiked the fare. Now, that the second hike is not working out, parking rates have gone up. Why is it that each time the burden has to be borne by common people?Rashi Arora, Metro traveller