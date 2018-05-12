Delhi Medical Association raids fake doctor's clinic

Acting on a recent complaint, the Delhi Medical Association, with the help of the health department and the Delhi Police, raided fake doctors' clinic in Naraina village in South-west district of New Delhi. While one was caught running a clinic red-handed and providing expired medicines, five other fake doctors closed their clinics and ran away before the team could arrest them. Health department officials have now put up a notice, asking 'doctors' to submit documents verifying their degrees by Monday.

Early on Friday morning, the DMA received a complaint against a number of medical clinics in the area run by doctors without any medical qualification. Acting on the complaint, a team was formed, comprising Dr Anil Bansal from DMA, along with Dr Ashok Jamrani, CDMO (Chief District Medical Officer), and doctors from the Dental Council of India and Delhi Police officers.

"When we reached there, we found this doctor running a clinic with no degree, no certificates, and giving expired medicines to patients. Without any qualification, the man was also giving anti-biotic injections and running a laboratory just next door. We gave him the notice to bring the relevant documents to CDMO office by Monday, else legal prosecution will follow," said Dr Anil Bansal, Delhi Medical Association.

SM Khan had been running the clinic in the area for four years. The doctor from Rajasthan accepted that he had done a course in Ayurveda and started practicing allopathic medicine without any license. Another five doctors from Bengal, running clinics in the vicinity, closed shutters and ran even before the teams could reavh their clinics. Notices have been put outside their clinics as well.

"I request the public to keep a tab on such doctors and file complaints. It is important to catch these people who risk people's lives," said Dr Bansal.

A World Health Organisation (WHO) report, released in 2016, had claimed that 31 per cent of those who claimed to be allopathic doctors in 2001 were educated only up to the secondary school level and 57 per cent did not have any medical qualification. The study also highlighted that just 18.8 per cent of allopathic doctors in rural India had a medical qualification.