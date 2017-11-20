Delhi hosts its first global Military Medicine Congress

The six-day conference, which was inaugurated on Sunday, will see the participation of over 350 foreign delegates from as many as 80 countries out of the total 112 member nations of ICMM

The Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS), under the aegis of the Ministry of Defence, has organised the 42nd World Congress of the International Committee of Military Medicine (ICMM).

The six-day conference, which was inaugurated on Sunday, will see the participation of over 350 foreign delegates from as many as 80 countries out of the total 112 member nations of ICMM. India has been a permanent ICMM member since 1949.

The Congress, being held at Vigyan Bhawan between November 19 and 24, will comprise 26 thematic scientific sessions, covering four broad subject areas — terrain-specific military medical support, health protection and promotion in the military environment, combat medical support, and humanitarian aid and disaster relief.

In addition to the foreign delegates, nearly 300 Indian AFMS delegates from medical, dental, nursing, and veterinary fields, and a large number of experts and researchers from other Indian institutions, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health, the United Nations, and the International Committee of the Red Cross would also be attending the event.

The biennial event was last held in Bali, Indonesia, in 2015. This is the first time that the event, which invites global military medicine experts, is being organised by India. It will also be the largest medical conference ever organised by the AFMS.

The delegates will visit the Military Medical Facility at Air Force Station Hindon, where they will see a display of a casualty air evacuation exercise and deployment of the Rapid Action Medical Team. Round-table discussions on dental, veterinary, nursing, and paramedical sciences, and pharmacy will also be a part of the scientific programme of the World Congress.