Delhi High Court: We can't intervene on Metro fare hike issue

Terming it a policy decision and beyond their jurisdiction, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with the latest fare hike by Delhi Metro.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar stated that it was "not inclined"to step into the decision taken by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, it being a policy decision. "Neither do we have any jurisdiction to go into it," the bench said, noting that the petitioner did not first approach the authorities with his representation.

Amer Vaid, a second year law student, sought the quashing of recommendations by the fourth Fare Fixation Committee that gave a go ahead to revise metro fares by 100 per cent.

The petition said that the increased fares were in contravention to the previous norms of the FFC, wherein, the distance zone was reduced from 15 to six kilometers, leaving citizens of the national capital region in a "detrimental situation". It also contented that the new fare slab meant passengers travelling distances differing by nine kilometers, were made to pay the same amount, which was "unfair and unjust".

The bench, however, questioned why the DMRC could not charge the fare they desire. It also directed the petitioner to take up his representation with the DMRC, which would take a call on it and communicate to him immediately.

According to the new fares, the cost of travelling upto 2 km was Rs 10, 2 to 5 km — Rs 20, 5 to 12 km — Rs 30, 12 to 21 km — Rs 40, 21 to 32 km — Rs 50 and for journeys beyond 32 km — Rs 60.

Smart card users, who, according to the DMRC's estimates, happen to be 70 per cent of the metro's total ridership, would continue to get 10 per cent discount on each ride coupled with an additional discount of 10 per cent while travelling during off-peak hours. That is from the beginning of services till 8 am, between 12 pm and 5 pm and from 9 pm to the end of the services.

The DMRC invited a lot of criticism for revising Metro fares for second time in less than six months. This also led to the Delhi government mounting pressure on the body to roll it back, even seeking Centre's intervention in to the matter. The Metro, however, refused to stall the new fares.

