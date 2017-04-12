Delhi High Court orders government to fill vacant teacher posts

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government and the three municipal corporations (MCDs) to send requisitions to Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) within four weeks to select candidates for filling over 30 thousand vacancies of teachers in the schools.

Justice Manmohan directed that the selection of the candidates by the DSSSB should be expedited to fill the vacant posts. It also ordered the revival of a co-ordination committee constituted by the court to conduct meetings and explore the avenues to end the deadlock of vacancies.

The committee, headed by the chairman of DSSSB, will also include the members from Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi government and education commissioners of three municipal corporations and the controller of examination.

The directions come while the court was hearing a petition filed by social jurist Advocate Ashok Agarwal, who sought the immediate filling of vacancies in the schools, and questioned the functioning of the system in dearth of the staffs. In the court, the Delhi government on Tuesday agreed that the guest teachers or contract teachers are not the holder of permanent post, and their cases would be considered in accordance with recruitment rules at par with other candidates.

According to Agarwal, there are more than 33 thousand vacant positions for teachers in the various schools run by the government and the civic bodies.

Vacancies

Delhi Government

27,142

East Delhi Municipal Corporation

2,110

North Delhi Municipal Corporation

2,862

South Delhi Municipal Corporation

1,667

Total 33,781