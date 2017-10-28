Delhi High Court mulls action against PWD Secy over project's deadline

The PWD had said that work on the Barapullah bridge would be over by June this year.

The Delhi High Court on Friday summoned the Secretary of the Public Works Department (PWD) after it failed to stick to its deadline to finish the construction of the Barapullah bridge and cleaning the Kushak drain. The PWD had said that work on the Barapullah bridge would be over by June this year.

A bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Sanjeev Sachdeva sought the response of Ashwani Kumar, secretary, PWD, as to why no action should be taken against him for not finishing the work on time as promised to the court. It also directed him to be present on the next date of hearing on November 8.

The court's ire came after the PWD moved an application seeking early hearing of its plea for permission to move earth into the drain at some stretches in connection with the construction of the bridge. At this, the bench came down heavily on the PWD and questioned them about their "casual attitude."