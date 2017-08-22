Delhi High Court gives interim relief to dyslexic MBBS aspirant

The Delhi High Court (HC) has granted interim relief to a learning-disabled dyslexic student seeking admission to MBBS course, after he was denied a chance to sit for the counselling, allegedly in violation of the Disability Act, 2017.

Petitioner Devrat Purang will now be allowed to sit for the counselling, subject to prior verification of documents, following a plea that sought reservation in government institutes of higher education for persons with such disabilities.

While passing the interim order, a Bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal also directed that students seeking admission under the 'Physically Handicapped' category shall be subject to the outcome of the petition.

While issuing notices to the Centre, Medical Council of India (MCI) , Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), among other respondents, the Bench directed them to file counter-affidavits on the plea within two weeks.

Appearing for the petitioner, Advocate Dhruv Gupta had contended that while amending the regulations titled 'Regulations on Graduate Medical Education, 1997', the respondents included only one category of disabled persons — physically handicapped (PH) persons suffering from locomotor disability of lower limbs — and no other disability was recognised.

Purang, who is dyslexic, had filled the form under the General category as there was no other category available for him. The cut-off percentile for the General category was 50 and for the PH category, it was 45. The petitioner secured 45.83 percentile and thus was entitled to the same criterion as the PH persons. He, however, could not register himself in the PH category.

"Despite having cleared the NEET exam, the petitioner was not considered for counselling. This act is in clear violation of the fundamental rights of the petitioner and other similarly placed persons with similar disabilities," the petition stated. It further read that Purang's mother met several MCI officials in this regard, but to no avail, following which she knocked the court's door.