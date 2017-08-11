Delhi High Court extends bail for 2008 BMW hit-and-run convict

The Delhi High Court on Thursday extended the bail granted to the 2008 BMW hit-and-run convict Utsav Bhasin by a sessions court till August 23.

Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal extended the relief after the convict informed the court that the bail granted to him by the trial court is expiring on August 14.

In 2008, when he was just 21 years old, Bhasin had rammed his BMW into a motorcycle, killing Anuj Singh and injuring Mrigank Srivastava on Moolchand flyover.

The court, meanwhile, asked senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for Bhasin, to direct his client to give the compensation amount to the victims and sought their presence before it on the next date of hearing.

The sessions court had sent Bhasin to two years in jail on July 15, for mowing down the motorcyclist with his over-speeding BMW car in 2008 while observing that cow killers get more stringent punishment than errant drivers.

The court had also granted him a statutory bail for enabling him to file an appeal in the high court and asked him to furnish a bail bond of Rs 50,000 with a surety of like amount.

The court had while convicting him dropped the charges of 304(II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC.