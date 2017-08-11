Delhi High Court: Explain why married women not hired as JAG

The Delhi High Court on Thursday said that the non-recruitment of married women for the post of Judge Advocate General (JAG) of the Indian Army amounts to 'hostile and 100 per cent discrimination'.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Harishankar questioned the government about the logic behind "ousting married women" from the JAG, that forms the legal branch of the Army.

Advocate Charu Wali Khanna, appearing for the petitioner, said that unmarried women after joining the JAG were not allowed to marry.

Replying to this contention, the Standing Counsel for the Centre, Kirtiman Singh said that the bar applied to unmarried men and women during the training period extends to nine-ten months.

The Centre also faced various other tough questions on another PIL which claimed that only gainfully employed men were recruited in the Territorial Army, the second line of defence after the regular Army.