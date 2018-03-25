Delhi: Harassed by stalker, girl commits suicide

A Class 12 student committed suicide at her residence in Outer Delhi's Alipur area on Friday. Troubled by a man from her neighbourhood, who would stalk and harass her frequently, she decided to end her life.

She left behind a suicide note stating that the man who lives in the area made her life miserable and she could not take it anymore.

The brother of the deceased said she had never mentioned about the man troubling her, to him. Police have identified the accused as Mayank and efforts are on to arrest him.

According to police, the incident took place on Friday morning, when the other members of the family were out for daily chores. "She would usually come to give me my tiffin around 1 pm, but on Friday she didn't. We suspected that she might have fallen ill, so we went to check on her. Upon reaching home, we found her hanging from the ceiling fan," said the victim's brother.

The family members raised an alarm and informed the police. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead. Her body has been sent for autopsy.

"We were shocked! She had always wanted to be a police officer and fight crime in the city. She was preparing for her board exams," her brother said.

Police said they have recovered a suicide note from the spot where she has mentioned about the harassment.

"In the note she has stated that she was under mental duress due to constant stalking. She apologised to her parents and questioned the mentality of Delhiites," said a senior police officer.

After recovering the suicide note, Delhi police swung into action and have also started probing the matter.

"We identified the accused as Mayank, who has been absconding since the incident took place. We have booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO. We have formed teams to arrest him," said Rajneesh Gupta, Deputy Commissioner Of Police (Rohini).