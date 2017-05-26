Delhi govt widens scope of MLA welfare find for SC/ST communities

In a bid to improve the facilities for the SC/ST community, the Delhi government on Thursday has widened the scope of the developmental work that can take place in various areas. The decision was approved in the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

Till now, the SC/ST welfare fund could only be used for issues like development of toilets, drainage system, roads etc. But now, the fund can be used for almost 27 issues like construction of libraries, gymnasium, dispensary, hostels for working women, installation of CCTV cameras and development of parks. The government has allocated Rs 50 crore for these developmental activities.

"These Rs 50 crore have been lying unused for quite some time. We have been reviewing it and then we realised that there is a need to upgrade the facilities in the area. Earlier, one could direct the funds in only five activities but now it can be used in 27 activities," said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The move will cover around 5,500 blocks in the national capital and this fund can be used by MLAs in the areas where the SC/ST population is more than 33 per cent. According to sources, the move will benefit a large number of residents who have been deprived of these additional facilities.

The Delhi government said it will tweak the budget as and when it is required.

According to officials, only the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (DSIIDC) or the Flood Control and Irrigation Departments could take up work using the welfare fund, which is around Rs 50 crore in the current financial year.