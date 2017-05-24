Delhi govt to launch open meetings to connect with people

The meetings will take place between Monday and Friday for an hour

The Delhi government on Wednesday said it aims at increasing its accessibility amongst the public. To make this a reality, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has decided to bring in the concept of ‘open meetings’. These meetings will take place from Monday to Friday between 10 and 11 am inside the Delhi Secretariat.

As part of the plan, anyone can meet ministers or officers between the stipulated period without seeking prior appointment.

"It is extremely important connect with the people. This way we will be able to sort out the public grievances easily and at a fast pace," said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered Chief Secretary to implement the plan at the earliest. According to the officials, the general public will be able to take their grievances by June 1.