Delhi Govt orders ITPO to plant over 17,000 trees

The Delhi government has directed India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) to plant more than 17,000 trees to compensate for the green cover that will be done away with to develop the Integrated Exhibition cum Convention Centre (IECC). The onus of maintaining these trees will also be on ITPO, according to a notification issued by the office of Lt Governor Keshav Chandra.

The ITPO, which is developing a more grandiose and contemporary avatar of Pragati Maidan, has sought removal of 1,713 trees from an area spread across 41 hectares to construct its ambitious project. Granting exemption for the said space, department of environment, forest and wildlife notified them to plant 1,000 times the number required to be removed, making it 17,130 in total. The remaining 825 trees in the area, however, will not be felled or harmed in any manner, the department directed.

The agency will also have to look after the plantation cover for seven years till its establishment. These trees will be planted at Yamuna Flood Plains (in between Yamuna Bank metro station and railway line adjacent to CWG Village Complex in 17.13 ha of land). This will be subject to approval of the principal committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal.

Talking to DNA, LC Goyal, chairman and managing director, ITPO said, "We have identified 24 acres of land where these trees will be planted. All the logistics are in place, and we are committed to fulfil our responsibility towards the environment. We would take all necessary step to plant to trees within given time period."

The ITPO will also have to give an amount of Rs 9.75 crores in advance with the department as security deposit, which is also the total amount including administrative expenses and contingency charges. According to the orders, the timber obtained from cutting the 1713 trees will be auctioned by the land owning agency, and the revenue generated from this will be deposited to the government.

It will also hand over firewood, if any obtained, on removal of trees belonging to such species, to the Municipal Corporation Delhi for use in crematoria in the capital. Similarly, tops of trees will also be sent to nearest crematorium free of cost.