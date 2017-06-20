Delhi govt launches online portal for aspirants seeking employment

The five-day job fair, organised by the Delhi government, will be held in East Delhi’s Vishwas Nagar. The fair starts from July 11

The Delhi government on Monday launched a web portal where applicants and employers can register themselves for a five-day job fair to be held next month in the city.

The portal, launched by Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai, intends to simplify the registration process. Earlier, job seekers had to visit fairs and stand in long queues before they could apply for employment.

"A person looking for employment can visit the website of the Directorate of Employment to register themselves for the job fair. On the portal, applicants can hunt for a job that matches their skills and qualifications," Rai said.

The Minister said that the five-day job fair, organised by the Delhi government, will be held in East Delhi's Vishwas Nagar. The fair starts from July 11.

Sources said that apart from youths and prospective employers registering themselves on the newly-launched portal, private companies will also have to register themselves with the government to participate in the job fair.

"The government will also request industry bodies like Assocham, FICCI to participate in the July event to provide more opportunities to job seekers," Rai said.

Rai added that the government has so far organised two job fairs, where he claimed that an estimated 12,000 people have got employment in private companies.

"The government is also planning to organise another job fair in September or October on a large scale. At present, there are around 14 lakh people registered with the government-run employment exchange," Rai said.

