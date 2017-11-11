Delhi, get ready for odd-even 3.0: Your 5-point guide to car-rationing scheme

National Green Tribunal, India's top green court, on Saturday gave its nod for the implementation of odd-even scheme in Delhi.

As the car-rationing scheme returns to the national capital, here's your 5-point guide to what will happen on Delhi roads from next week:

1: The NGT said that the odd-even scheme will be automatically come into force if the PM 10 level goes above 500 and PM 2.5 level goes above 300. That means the situation will be monitored for next 48 hours and in case of light rains, there might be change in plan. However, as of present, the odd-even is likely to be implemented from Monday.

2: The most crucial aspect of the third phase of odd-even in Delhi is that it would be applicable to all. There are no exemption this time around. Barring emergency vehicles, everyone including two-wheelers, VIPs, women drivers will come under its ambit.

3: Though many women were unhappy with the ruling, but they said that given the pollution condition in the national capital they are ready to bear the inconvenience.

4: The ruling comes a day after the top green court questioned the Delhi government about the car-rationing scheme as the previous rollouts had no considerable effect on the pollution.

5: The NGT also directed all the neighbouring state governments and departments to ensure complete mechanism during the environmental emergency. "Don't wait for a crisis situation and work well together," it said, asking the Delhi police to also be in constant touch with authorities.