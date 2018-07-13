Delhi: Doctor abused, injured by patient's family after argument

The Chief Medical Officer of Rao Tula Ram Memorial (RTRM) hospital alleged that a patient's family harassed her and left her injured while she was on duty on Wednesday.

Dr Mani Shankar Madhav alleged that she was traumatised physically and mentally by the family members of a patient, Jyoti, who got furious over a petty argument and threatened to kill her.

According to the police, the patient was referred to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital, around 10.00 pm on Wednesday night. Jyoti's husband Anil was accompanied by another man Sunil and his mother, Vimla.

Anil had an argument with the doctor, as he wanted her to accompany them to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital, but the doctor refused.

The situation got out of hand as Anil, Sunil and Vimla started misbehaving with the staff, after which Dr Madhav intervened and called the police. The accused damaged the hospital property also.

Following which, Dr Madhav tried to confront them when Vimla slapped her and Sunil threatened her to kill her. The trio tried to harm the doctor with an iron stool, but was saved by a policeman, who received injuries on his hand.

All the three were arrested under the Medicare Service Persons And Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention Of Violence And Damage Of Property) Act.