Delhi court seeks ATR on plaint against Satyendar Jain

A Delhi court has sought an action taken report (ATR) from an SHO on a complaint against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on charges of alleged irregularities in granting the contract of roads and drains in the city.

Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotra directed the Station House of IP Estate Police Station to file a report by the next date of hearing, i.e, February 7.

The court’s direction comes after Rahul Sharma, founder of NGO, Road Anti-Corruption Organisation, filed a complaint in the court seeking registration of an FIR against Jain and three other officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) for the alleged irregularities.

“Statement of Rahul Sharma recorded. ATR be called from the SHO concerned. Put up for further proceedings on February 7, 2018,” the judge said in its order.

According to the complaint, during 2014-2017, officials of the Delhi government’s PWD allocated contracts for their pecuniary benefits, as well as that of contractors, for the work “which never got completed, whereas shockingly all payments have been cleared”.

The complaint also claimed that there are irregularities in 125 matters of construction with a cost of Rs 90 crore.