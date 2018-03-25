Delhi cops regret journos' assault

The Delhi police apologised to the media on Saturday, a day after a woman journalist covering JNU protests was manhandled by cops.

The police said in a statement: "Yesterday's incident was a very unfortunate one. Our deepest apologies to the media. Our intention wasn't to obstruct the media from doing its job. In the confusion, some female police personnel mistook the photojournalist as a protestor.'

The police said strong cognizance has been taken of the incident and an inquiry has been ordered. Over hundred journalists sat on a protest outside the Delhi Police headquarters on Saturday afternoon, demanding action and lodging of an FIR against the SHO who had allegedly molested a female journalist while she was covering protests by JNU students.

The media also demanded action against the assault of another female photojournalist and snatching of her camera, and assault of other reporters when protests took an ugly turn. They raised slogans against the "shamelessness" of the police asking the Delhi Police chief to come out and meet them. (With agency inputs)