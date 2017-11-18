Delhi Cops grill cabbies over allegations of gang-rape

Delhi Police are checking several private cabs and taxi drivers in the area where a woman allegedly had been gang-raped after boarding the cab.

Earlier the woman had alleged that she was abducted from near Ansal Plaza while waiting for a cab, late night on Tuesday and dropped in Greater Noida after she was gang-raped by a cab driver and his accomplice. An FIR was registered in this regard on Thursday evening.

Police said every CCTV camera installed in the area from where she had boarded the cab is being checked to find out the accused car. Several cabs have been checked and the drivers questioned in order to nab the accused and his aide. The complainant's help is also being taken to get a sketch of the accused made so that they can be identified.

"Through technical surveillance and local intelligence we are trying to identify the accused. A case has been registered at Hauz Khas police station and the matter is being probed from all the possible angles," a senior police officer probing the incident said.

However, sources in police told DNA that some contradictions have appeared in woman's statement which is being verified to ascertain the sequence of events.

According to the police, a PCR call alleging rape was made by the complainant on Wednesday in the area of PS K N Katju Marg, reporting that late night on Tuesday she had taken a taxi from near Ansal Plaza to go to Rohini.

According to the complaint, the taxi driver, after driving a few kilometres, allowed another person to board the taxi and soon, both these persons started misbehaving with her. When she tried to raise an alarm, she was threatened and they took her to the Greater Noida area and allegedly raped her.

The accused also took away her gold ornaments, mangalsutra, cellphone and cash worth Rs 12,000, the woman alleged in her complaint to the police.

It was then around 6 am on Wednesday that the duo dropped her near a secluded stretch in Greater Noida and drove away, the woman claimed