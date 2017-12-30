Delhi cop beaten, service pistol stolen

A Delhi Traffic Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was robbed of his service pistol and belongings by unknown assailants while he was on his way home to Uttam Nagar in West Delhi.

The incident, police suspects, is a fallout of a road rage where ASI BL Meena, who was deployed in the Burari traffic circle, was driving his car and had reached near the Najafgarh drain. As Meena was passing through, two others cars were coming from other directions.

According to the senior police officials, Meena was taking a cut near the drain when two cars from the opposite direction were passing by during the same time. Since the road was small, the cars almost seemed to brush past each other. A brief argument ensued between them after which Meena left for home, only to realise that the occupants of the two different cars were chasing him.

"Around five occupants from both the cars stepped out and hit Meena after which he fell unconscious. A passerby who spotted him came close and saw him in an injured state next to the car. When Meena regained consciousness, he did not remember with what object he was hit," said a police officer.

The passerby then informed the police about the incident following which a case against unknown was registered. The service pistol and the wallet of Meena were also missing.